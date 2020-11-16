Marcel J. “Lefty” Timmermann, age 79, of Breese, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

He was born August 12, 1941 in Breese, the son of the late August and Anna, nee Diekmann, Timmermann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William (Floriann) Timmermann, John (Rita) Timmermann, Stanley Timmermann, August Timmermann, Matthew “Hammer” Timmermann, and James “Doc’ Timmermann; sisters-in-law, Margaret Timmermann and Clara Mae Timmermann; and brother-in-law, Vernon Kombrink.

Surviving is his long-time companion of 38 years, Doris Dothager of Breese; children, Todd (partner Dan Mischen) Timmermann of Atlanta, GA and Kimberly (Brian) Hilmes of Greenville; grandchildren, Macy (Blake) Bircher, Dylan (friend Courtney Dalman) Hilmes, and Logan Hilmes; siblings, Nicholas Timmermann of St. Rose, Albert Timmermann of Breese, and Mary Kombrink of O’Fallon; sister-in-law, Annie Timmermann of St. Rose; and nieces and nephews.

Lefty was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserves, retired as a truck driver from Clinton County Ready Mix, and was a former Alderman for the City of Breese. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese, Breese American Legion Post 252 where he was a past member of the drill team and past finance officer, and Teamsters Local 51.

Lefty enjoyed volunteering at the Breese Nursing Home and Breese Senior Center, riding his bicycle, and tending to his garden. Also, Lefty enjoyed all sports and formerly played Clinton County League Baseball and Softball, earning a spot in the Clinton County Baseball Hall of Fame.

A graveside service with full military honors will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Breese Senior Center and will be received at the cemetery or through Moss Funeral Home, 535, N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

