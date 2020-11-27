Marie J. Isert, age 97 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville, IL.

She was born on July 13, 1923, in St. Rose, IL, the daughter of Anton and Frances (nee Middeke) Schrage.

On August 18, 1948, she married J. Francis Isert at St. Rose, IL. He passed away on September 12, 2010.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of VFW #5694 Auxillary; Volunteer at Faith Countryside Auxillary; St. Paul Funeral Choir.

Marie was born and grew up on the family farm near St. Rose, IL. She graduated Aviston High School in 1941. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital in housekeeping and dietary. She then enrolled at St. John’s School of Nursing in Springfield. After graduation she worked at St. Joseph Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She met her future husband and they married and he farmed south of Highland. Over the years she worked at various hospitals and nursing homes in Geriatric Care. After retirement she was a very dedicated volunteer for her church and community. She was very active with the St. Paul Funeral Choir. Marie enjoyed quilting, embroidery, crocheting and music. She volunteered for many years at American Red Cross Blood Drives. The family would appreciate your blood donations to any area Blood Bank. Marie was a prayerful family ordinated individual.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Carolyn S. (Robert P.) Firestone, Arlington Heights, IL

Daughter – Theresa M. “Terri” (Brian) Wright, Kenosha, WI

Daughter – Maxine R. (Karl) Murphy, Troy, IL

Daughter – Vivian J. (Daniel) Helm, Brentwood, MO

Grandchild – Catherine E. (Jared) Silver

Grandchild – Sara D. (Brett) Tillman

Grandchild – Carl A. (Natassha) Firestone

Grandchild – Michelle M. Wright

Grandchild – Heather M. Wright

Grandchild – Rachel M. Murphy

Grandchild – Kyle P. (Sarah Beth) Helm

Grandchild – Randall S. Helm

Grandchild – Kristina M. Helm

Great Grandchildren – Six .

Sister – Dolores Graning, Humbolt, TN

Sister & Brother In-Law – Ruth (Clarence) Korte, Edwardsville, IL

Sister & Brother In-Law – Florence (David) Luechtefeld, Okawville, IL

Sister In-Law – Florence T. Schrage, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Cecelia Schrage, Chatham, IL

Sister In-Law – Peggy Schrage, Creve Coeur, MO

Sister In-Law – Joanne Rehkemper, St. Rose, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Anton F. Schrage

Mother – Frances E. Schrage nee Middeke

Husband – J. Francis Isert

Brother – Vincent Schrage

Brother – Andrew Schrage

Brother & Sister In-Law – Edmund (Rita) Schrage

Brother – Clarence Schrage

Brother – Anthony “Tony” Schrage

Brother – David Schrage

Sister & Brother In-Law – Bertha (Maurice) Kampwerth

Sister – Casean Schrage

Brother In-Law & Sister In-Law – Richard (Florence) Isert

Sister In-Law & Brother In-Law – Bernadine (Andrew) Markus

Brother In-Law & Sister In-Law – Thomas (Helen) Isert

Sister In-Law & Brother In-Law – Marie (Richard) Thompson

Brother In-Law & Sister In-Law – Vincent (Dorothy) Isert

Private visitation and Funeral Mass will be conducted by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to VFW Post 5694 Auxillary; St. Paul Catholic Church; Hospice of Southern Illinois . Send donations to Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home PO Box 187 Highland, IL 62249