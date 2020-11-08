Marie LaVonne Vaughn, age 91, of Greenville, IL passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be at Montrose Cemetery, Monday. November 9, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be sent to the Activities Department at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.

Marie was born April 22, 1929 in Tamalco, IL to Louis and Cecelia (Stricklen) Brauckmuller. She married John Thomas Vaughn on May 26, 1953 at Reverend Brown’s home. John passed September 19, 1966. She is survived by her grandchildren: Shawn Vaughn of Greenville, IL and Sherry Vaughn of Carbondale, IL; great grandchildren Shea Trovillion and Cash Trovillion, both of Carbondale, IL.

She grew up in the Hookdale area, attended a local high school, and later achieved her GED. For 39 years she worked at Demoulin Brothers as a seamstress. After retirement, she traveled and took it easy, enjoying life, reading and watching her television programs. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Greenville.

She was preceded in death by a son, Rick Vaughn and sisters, June Hicks, Maxine File, Deana Brownlee, and Helen Logan.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.