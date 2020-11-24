Marlene A. Poehling, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Sunday, April 04, 1937, in New Memphis, IL, the daughter of Elmer and Ida (nee Vollmer) Weaver.

On Saturday, May 17, 1958, she married Herman G. Poehling at St. Paul Catholic Church-Highland, IL, who passed away on Thursday, June 10, 1999.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; VFW Auxiliary Post 5694-Highland; Lee Iten Post 439-American Legion Auxiliary-Highland and former member of the Highland Sportsmen’s Club.

She was born in New Memphis, IL; she and her family moved to Highland in 1948. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1954. She worked at the Piggly Wiggly Supermarket and the IGA in Highland. She also helped her husband in the operation of his Phillips 66 Gas Station; and later the Garage on Washington in Highland. Until retiring in 1999, she had managed the VFW Post Hall and Lounge for some 5 + years. She and her husband enjoyed camping and often spent the week-ends camping at the Highland Sportsmen’s Club. She also enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, bowling and playing bingo.

Survivors include:

Son – Tracy J. (Debbie) Poehling, Highland, IL

Daughter – Gina M. May, Georgetown, KY

Grandchild – Aaron J. (Maria) Poehling, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Danielle M. (Matt) Stallard , Highland, IL

Grandchild – Katie M. (Jordan) Grier, Charlotte, NC

Great Grandchild – Amelia Stallard

Great Grandchild – Lincoln Stallard

Great Grandchild – Cooper Grier

Great Grandchild – Blake Poehling

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Elmer P. Weaver

Mother – Ida P. Weaver, nee Vollmer

Husband – Herman G. Poehling

Son – Scott H. Poehling (at age 4)

Son – Lance E. Poehling (at age 19)

Sister – Shirley L. Haar.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Friday, November 27, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Family.