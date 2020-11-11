Maurice G. Kramper, age 78 of Highland, IL born February 22, 1942 in St. Libory, IL died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL.

He married Carol Cavaletti on June 27, 1964 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL.

After his marriage he and Carol moved to Highland, IL where they resided their entire 56 years of marriage.

Maurice was the local “dairy cow breeder”. He worked for SIBA and Select Sires Inc until 1968 when he ventured out on his own and started Kramper Breeding Service Inc. He also worked nights for Dow Jones and Company printing the Wall Street Journal in Highland IL. He retired from Dow Jones after 37 years in 2006. He sold Kramper Breeding Service Inc in 2013 to Select Sires Inc. after 45 years.

Maurice loved working outdoors, fishing, hunting, traveling and following his Chicago Cubs but his “true love” was his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He followed them throughout their lives and attended almost every extra-curricular activity in which they participated.

He and Carol enjoyed many trips with friends and family over the years. In the later years they enjoyed going out to eat every weekend with their friends and returning to each other’s home to play cards.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and an active supporter of the church and school. He was also member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also an active supporter of St. Joseph Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mathilda (Lange) Kramper, a son Jeffrey Kramper; brothers, Andy Kramper and Leo Kramper; brothers -in-law Ralph Rakers and Melvin Luebbers; and three nephews, Dean Kramper, Ron Wennemann and Patrick Sale.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol along with his three children, Vicky (Brian) Buehne of Highland, IL, Eric (Eileen) Kramper of Downers Grove, IL , and Julie (Terry) Lammers of Highland, IL; nine grandchildren, Allyson (David) Kuelker, Michael Buehne, Sydney Lammers, Colin Kramper, Caitlin Lammers, Declan Kramper, Trent Lammers, Julia Kramper and Finnegan Kramper; two great grandchildren, Eli and Blayke Kuelker; three sisters; Helen Rakers of Belleville, IL, Clara Luebbers of St. Peters, MO and Loretta (Ray) Wennemann of Belleville, IL; a sister-in-law Betty (Miles) Bolick of St. Joseph, MI and a brother-in-law Jim (Sue) Cavaletti of Collinsville, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Siteman Cancer Center , St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the St. Paul Educational Foundation.

Visitation: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 8:00 to 9:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.