Mitchell D. “Mitch” Schuster, age 62 of Grantfork, IL, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home in Grantfork, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, January 15, 1958, in Highland, IL, the son of Walter and Jewel (nee Brown) Schuster.

On Saturday, August 11, 1984, he married Jeanette B. Schuster, nee Bohnenstiehl at Grantfork United Church of Christ, who survives.

He was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ and Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department (20 years, retired as the 4th Battalion Captain).

Mitch was born at Highland, IL. He was raised in rural Pocahontas, IL. He graduated from Greenville High School. He was in the US Navy from July 1976 to July 1980, as a E-5 Boatswain’s Mate, overseas in Italy, Greece and Nagasaki, Japan and two years in the reserves. Then he went to work at Highland Supply Corp. (10 years), Terra Properties (5 years) and Ferrellgas, Highland, IL (20+ years) as a driver/salesman. He enjoyed Cardinal baseball; his kids playing sports from grade school on; fishing; camping with friends and family; being with and watching the grandchildren. He bowled on Wednesday and Friday nights, played horseshoes on Thursday nights and played Bocce Ball all at Grantfork Bowl.

He is survived by his wife – Jeanette B. Schuster, nee Bohnenstiehl, Grantfork, IL; son – Brian M. Schuster, Highland, IL; two daughters – Elizabeth R. (Andrew) Hellmann, Bartelso, IL and Emma J. Schuster, Grantfork, IL; two grandchildren – Jackson M. Hellmann and Kaylyn J. Hellmann; three brothers – Mark (Gail) Schuster, Pierron, IL, Mike Schuster, Pocahontas, IL, and Melvin Schuster, Old Ripley, IL; brother in-law – Eugene E. (Linda) Bohnenstiehl, Grantfork, IL; sister in-law – Margaret “Maggie” Bohnenstiehl, Grantfork, IL; sister in-law – Karen L. (James) Leadbetter, Highland, IL and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter D. Schuster – died 1/23/2007 and Jewel J. Schuster, nee Brown – died 7/20/2001; father in-law – Earl G. Bohnenstiehl – died 10/13/2012; mother in-law – Ruth C. Bohnenstiehl, nee Mollet – died 8/13/2019; brother in-law – Robert E. “Bone” Bohnenstiehl – died 9/06/2020 and niece – Amanda Kuegler – died 2/24/2016.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Face Mask required and Social Distancing.

Private Funeral Service will be at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork Volunteer Fire Department or Grantfork United Church of Christ.