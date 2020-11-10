Pauline Huffman Cofield was born in Greenville, IL on Aug 7, 1926 and left this life on Nov. 8, 2020 in Kansas City MO. Pauline was the fifth of Huey and Nettie Huffman’s nine children. She always had fond memories of her young years on the farm in Greenville with her brothers and sisters, driving the tractor and working in the fields, attending the one-room schoolhouse and raising animals and flowers for 4-H. She has written memoires of all the joys and hardships of growing up in a large family during the depression era. After graduating Greenville high school in 1944, she moved to Tulsa, OK where she worked at Douglas Aircraft during WW II. In Tulsa, she met and married her late ex-husband, Eugene Cofield. They relocated to Kansas City, MO, where they raised five children, who were central to her life.

Pauline is survived by her children Paula Gallegos (Fred), Shawn Mori (Jim), Sharon Cofield, Christopher Cofield (Leanne), 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, younger sister Marilyn Booher (Alvie), and brothers Huey (Jack) Huffman (Denny), Edward Allen Huffman (Sue), and countless nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by son Mark Cofield and siblings Austin Huffman, Ivan Huffman, Ula Ashcraft, Addele Gantt, and Mildred Thompson.

Pauline will be laid to rest in Mt. Auburn cemetery in Greenville, close to her parents and many family members Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Northcare Hospice House, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, MO 64116.

