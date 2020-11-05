Ralph J. Mueller, 92, of New Baden, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. He was born May 18, 1928 in St. Rose, the son of Herman and Rose, nee Ottensmeier, Mueller. He married Rosemary C. “Rosie” Zimmermann October 15, 1957 in New Baden and she preceded him in death on April 2, 1996. He then married Norma Schwaegel February 15, 1999 in Melbourne Beach, FL and she survives in New Baden.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Donna (Dave) Hamburg of New Orleans, LA, and Nancy (Steve) Kolmer of New Baden; a grandson, Wesley Hamburg of New Orleans, LA; step-children, Ron (Sheri) Schwaegel of Lenzburg, Patti (Ron) Casey of Waterloo, and Daniel (Nancy) Schwaegel of Belleville; four step-grandchildren, Brianna & Kaitlyn Casey, and Nicholas & Natalie Schwaegel; his siblings and their spouses, Jerome (Sally) Mueller of Belleville, Mary Hogg of Lebanon, Benedict Mueller of Bethalto, James (Pat) Mueller of Glendale, KY, Larry (Thelma) Mueller of Fairview Heights, Richard Mueller of Henderson, TN, Philip (Linda) Mueller of Trenton, and Thomas (Karen) Mueller of New Baden; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Mueller of Mascoutah; he is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife he is preceded in death by a sister, Johanna Mueller; four brothers, Alfred Mueller, “Tony” Mueller, Benjamin Mueller, and Martin Mueller; sisters-in-law, Aline Mueller, Rosalie Mueller, Mary Ann Mueller, and Pearl Mueller; and a brother-in-law, Vincent Hogg.

Mr. Mueller was a mechanic for 42 years at Terveer Ford Motor Company in Mascoutah and was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean War. He was a member of St. George Parish and the American Legion Post 321 in New Baden. Ralph enjoyed working on cars, fixing things around the house, working around the yard, traveling with Norma, and playing euchre with family and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Dale Maxfield officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.

Memorials may be made to St. George Parish and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home who is serving the family.

