Randy G. Peek, age 55, of Aviston passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born on December 16, 1964 in Breese, Illinois the son of Paul and Dolores (Albers) Peek. He married Kim Ratermann in Breese on April 16, 1994 and she survives in Aviston.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Nicole Peek and his son Tyler Peek both of Aviston; six siblings: Chuck (Donna) Peek of Aviston, Linda Peek of Freeburg, Rick (Mary) Peek of Aviston, Debbie Peek and special friend Dennis Nordike, Nancy (Bill) Schomaker, and Barbara Boggs all of Carlyle, Shelly (Dan) Pickett of Aviston, and Stacey (Jim) Hettenhausen of Okawville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Deb Gray, Barb (Dennis “Spunk”) Henken, Rick (Rita) Ratermann, Connie (Dave) Tebbe, Denise (Gary) Vonder Haar, Julie (Brian) Boeckman, Kelly (Karl) Klostermann, and Brad Ratermann; numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and his in- laws Henry “Bud” and Verna Ratermann.

Randy was a member of St. Francis Catholic Parish in Aviston, a member or the Sons of the American Legion – Squadron 1239, and past president of the Aviston Jaycees. He served as an alderman for over 11 years for the village of Aviston and was very community oriented. He was first to lend a helping hand or help with a community project. He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and the annual Cedar Lake Classic.

His selflessness, infectious happiness, and dedication to all things good are inspirational. Randy could be described as a good friend, fun, care free, giving, a master of cart-wheels, and a beloved family man.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Dan Friedman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 and from 8:00 until 10:45 AM on Thursday at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Everyone attending both the funeral Mass and visitation will be required to wear a face mask. Seating at the funeral Mass will be limited to 100 people at the Church.

Memorials made in memory of Randy are suggested to the Jared Burke Foundation and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 301 South Clinton Street, Aviston, IL 62216.

Online condolences may be left for the Peek family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.