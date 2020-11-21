Reva Lucille Schneider, age 86 of Beckemeyer, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Mrs. Schneider was born in Carlyle on April 18, 1934, a daughter of Joseph and Anna (nee Meyer) Kapp. She married Leo Schneider on June 24, 1953, and he preceded her in death on February 16, 1999.

Reva is survived by her son – Jeffrey Schneider (Deanna) of East Dubuque, Illinois, and a grandson – Cody Schneider (Sheldyn) of Beckemeyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; 3 brothers – George Kapp, Harold Kapp, and a brother in infancy; and 6 sisters – Louise Hartleib, Gladys Hannig, Eileen Brendle, Johanna Sundrup, Leona Nichols, and Edna Schwierjohn.

Reva worked at Wee Walker Shoe Factory in Carlyle for 34 years. She loved to play pinochle.

Private services will be held, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.