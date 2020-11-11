Rick E. Taylor, 66, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Rick was born Oct. 29, 1954 to Charles “CW” and Patricia (Nee Kreuzer) Taylor, in Murphysboro, IL. On March 25, 1983 he married Cynthia Childers in South Amherst, OH.

He was a member of Net Community Church, Staunton, IL, Maine Lodge #355 A.F. & A.M., and a former member of Highland Optimist Club.

An avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, Rick was an all-around outdoorsman. He lived for his family. He was the Greatest son, dad, husband, and grandpa anyone could ask for.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Taylor.

Rick is survived by his wife, Cynthia Taylor, Highland, IL; father, Charles “CW” Taylor, Highland, IL; children, Thomas (Sarah) Taylor, Nashville, IL, Derrick (Ailee) Taylor, Staunton, IL, Nicole (Shane) Simmons, Troy, IL; grandchildren, Alivia Taylor, Lucy Taylor, Faith Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Charlotte Taylor, Carson Simmons, Wyatt Simmons; sisters, Deborah (Chris) Lanter, Carlyle, IL, Linda (Michael) Shelton, Highland, IL; nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Marine Lodge #355 A.F. & A.M.

The family will have a Private Service Thursday at 11:00 am. Friends are invited to attend online at www.Mosaichighland.com

Interment: At a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL