Robert C. Sutter, 83, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence.

Bob was born August 26, 1937, to Walter and Doris (nee Anderson) Sutter, in Erie, Pennsylvania. In October 1978, he married Sandy Shellito in Columbia, IL.

He was an Elder in the Christian Plymouth Brethern, founders of this area. Bob was a proud graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a scholar; and published a book entitled “Heaven” in 2005, which is in the Library of Congress.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Sutter, Highland, IL; daughter, Sarah (Scott) Olson, Rock Island, IL; stepsons, David Wild, Fredricktown, MO and Glenn Wild, Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Madelyn Jane and Samantha Joanne Olson, Allen (Heather) Wild, Matthew (Brooke) Rusteberg; great grandchildren, Zoe and Zaden Wild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Doris Sutter; sister, Donna (Sutter) Todd.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Salvation Army.

Visitation: Monday, November 9, 2020, from 10:00-11:00 AM, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Scott Renth, Scott Shaw and Don Hubler

Interment: Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.