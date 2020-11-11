Robert ‘Ollie’ Oliver, 83, of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Ollie was born August 25, 1937, in Winfield West Virginia, to Otto and Edith (Nee Thomas) Oliver. On August 1, 1981 he married Peggy Royer, in Caseyville, IL.

He worked for Homer Auto Body, Edwardsville, S&S Auto Body, Breese and Collision Plus, Swansea. He loved golfing, bowling at Grantfork Bowl, oil painting, and bass fishing where he traveled for tournaments.

Ollie was preceded in death by his son John Oliver; father Otto Oliver, mother Edith Stahl; brother, John Oliver; sister, Shirley Fietsam; stepfather, Erwin Stahl; father-in-law, Frank Royer; mother-in-law, Loretta Royer.

He is survived by his loving wife Peggy Oliver; children; Brandi (Jason Zappia) Oliver, Christopher (Angela Talley) Oliver, Robert Oliver, daughter-in-law, Dianne; brother-in-law, Ron Fietsam; sister-in-law. Brenda (Kenny) Frerker, Carla (Bob) Burchette; grandchildren, Jacob Talley, Dayton Oliver, Alli Zappia, Sophia Oliver, Bella Zappia, Chase Oliver; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Dept and EMT’s or Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Memorial Visitation: Services are Postponed due to COVID-19.

Memorial Service: Services are Postponed due to COVID-19.

Clergy: Rev. Ray Snider, Pastor, Pocahontas United Methodist Church.

Interment: At a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.