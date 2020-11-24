Roger Allan Davenport, age 68, passed away on November 20, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley “Bud” and Mayme Powell Davenport, and his grandparents.

Left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Sharon Davenport of Biloxi, MS; daughter, Staci Jansen of Carlyle, IL; grandchildren, Macyn and Brady Jansen of Carlyle, IL; brother, Richard Davenport (Carolyn) of Carlyle, IL; aunt, Anna Lee Davenport of Carlyle, IL; aunt and uncle, William and Ruth Paddock of Kansas; sister and brother in-laws, Mary Marks (Lloyde) of Collinsville, IL, Linda Main (John) of Springfield, IL, Rori Angel (Lori) of Benton, AR, Richard Angel (Dana) of S. Elgin, IL; special cousin in-law, Armetta Beltz of Marion, IL; two special nieces, Nicole and Amanda; numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and special friends, Sid, Mona, Kenny, Connie, Rick and Deb.

Roger was raised in Carlyle, Illinois. He attended and excelled in the Carlyle School District, graduating in 1970. He received his Bachelors degree from McKendree College in Lebanon, IL with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked for a number of years for the Carlyle Police Department. Roger was one of the first law officers in Illinois trained to instruct school children in the D.A.R.E. Program. He later completed two Master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University with degrees in social work. He switched jobs and was an investigator for the Illinois State Department of Children and Family Services. As reported to his wife Sharon by former co-workers, Roger impacted the lives of many children and saved the lives of many more.

Roger had a daughter, Staci, that was a very important part of his life. He did everything he could to give her the best life by providing educational, cultural and travel experiences. One of his best attributes he provided for her was his example of being open, accepting and caring for others. Staci’s two children Macyn and Brady were a joy in his life, and he loved them unconditionally. He would’ve done anything for those special “kiddos”.

Roger met and married the “love of his life” Sharon in 2012. Over the eight years they were married they traveled extensively. They cruised, attended St. Louis Cardinal, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams games, the theater, musical productions, National Parks and family events frequently. He participated in several plays and musical events as well. He had a love for trivia and had passed the test numerous times for Jeopardy. Even though he was never called to the show, he watched it and other trivia shows numerous times throughout the day. Even though he never achieved his dream job of being the sports broadcaster for his beloved St. Louis Cardinals he provided the play-by-play broadcast of each game for Sharon as he watched the games on tv. Roger and Sharon crammed a lifetime of adventures and memories in the eight short years, and he will be greatly missed by his wife and their two little dogs, Angel and Susie. Roger and Sharon moved to Biloxi in 2019 to start another adventure. They were enjoying this new phase of their lives in their new “happy place”. Roger had found joy in this new area.

A memorial service will be held in Illinois at a later date. Friends may contact Zieren Funeral Home for more information. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.