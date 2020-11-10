Rose M. Siebuhr, age 98, of Greenville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be sent to Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church, C/O Bernice Lurkins, 1160 Prairie Road, Greenville, IL 62246.

Rose was born on February 16, 1922 in Old Ripley, Illinois, the daughter of Henry R. and Lilly Belle (Willeford) Collman. She married Robert H. Siebuhr on July 23, 1939. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1997. Rose gave her family much love, nurturing, and guidance in their formative years. In her marriage of 58 ½ years, she gave Robert much support and assistance.

Their many years together were sustained by consistent threads of love and respect. They attended Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church. Rose loved to cook, garden, read, sew, and could create her own patterns out of newspaper, instead of buying them from the store.

She is survived by her daughters: Nancy Siebuhr of Greenville, IL; Nelda Greer and her husband Sidney of Bryan, Texas; Martha Bluhm of Alhambra, IL; Mary Lee Kover of Greenville, IL; two grandsons; two granddaughters; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert; son, Darrel; grandson, Matthew Kover; and Seven siblings, George, Eva (Weiss), Charles, Walter, Harold, Maude (Deerhake), and Violet (Mettler).

A huge thanks to the staff of Hitz Home of Alhambra for the loving and professional care Rose received during her time there. They truly made it home for her.