Ruth E. Ridings, age 61 of Greenville, died as a result of a house fire on Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020.

A memorial service to remember Ruth will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to help with burial expenses, you may donate online www.donnellwiegand.com under the crowdfunding tab.

Ruth was the daughter of Alan Greer and Sharon (Bean) and was born January 26, 1959. She married Jordan Tyson and after his death married Roy Ridings who also preceded Ruth in death.

Ruth is the mother of Ashley Stufflebeam and husband Ted, Elizabeth Tyson and Josh Tyson all of Greenville.