Teresa M. Kollmann, age 79, of Trenton, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born October 15, 1941 in Breese, the daughter of the late Anton and Louise, nee Ottensmeier, Thole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Norman Kollmann, whom she married November 22, 1961 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston and who died December 27, 1999; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Innes; siblings, Andy (Bert) Thole, Alvis Thole, Rosie (Chester) Litteken, Walter Thole, Theodore (Clara Mae) Thole, Dolores “Sis” (Joseph) Litteken, and Anthony “Butch” (Lyn) Thole; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Anna, nee Wiegmann, Kollmann; and brother-in-law, Edmund Wiegmann.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Suzi) Kollmann of Highland, Mark (Katie) Kollmann of Trenton, Linda “Whitey” (Ken “Bender”) Wobbe of Damiansville, Charles Kollmann of Trenton, Jeff (Lori) Kollmann of Trenton, and Nancy Innes of Damiansville; grandchildren, Ben and Willa Kollmann, Brandon (Hayley Heimann) and Lucas (Alexis Patton) Wobbe, Justin, Mitchell, Bailey (Naomi), and Jenna Kollmann, and Meredith and Reid Innes; great-granddaughter, Macy Kollmann; siblings, Agnes “Pat” Wise of Breese, Helen (Bernard) Wiegmann of Ottawa, and Cecilia “Celia” (Roger) Wellen of Albers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Irene Thole of Aviston, Margaret (Bill) Thoele of New Baden, Steven (Marilyn) Kollmann of New Baden, Mary (Wayne) Black of Trenton, Elaine (Russell) Huegen of Albers, and Susan (Jerry) Drees of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Teresa formerly worked at Trenton House and Haag Foods and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Trenton. She enjoyed playing bingo, painting, was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton. (masks are required for the visitation and graveside service)

A graveside service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Trenton with Deacon Charles Litteken and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Green Bean Food Pantry and will be received at the funeral home or through the mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.