Vernon Floyd Blankenship, 72, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 2:05 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home.

A Memorial Service with Interment at Green Hill Cemetery, Van Burensburg will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation or to Fayette County Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Mr. Blankenship was born on September 30, 1948 in Hillsboro, IL, the son of William Floyd and Inez Louise (Bergman) Blankenship. Vernon was a truck driver working for various companies throughout the years. He was raised in Mulberry Grove, IL, where he graduated high school and eventually raised his daughters; he then moved to Hagarstown and finally settled in Vandalia. Vernon had an avid love for the outdoors; especially fishing, which was his passion.

He is survived by his daughters, Donna Louise and husband, Dale Sloan of Smithboro and Ina “Marie” Blankenship of Hagarstown; grandchildren, Jesse Sloan, Michael Sloan, and Megan Zinkgraf; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aubriella, and Benton; brother, Lee Roy; and sister, Linda.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Jean.