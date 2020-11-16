Wanda Meyer, age 80 of Breese and formerly of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Mrs. Meyer was born on January 24, 1940, in Pana, Illinois, a daughter of Delmar and Ethel (nee Jennings) Beckemeyer. She married George W. Meyer on September 12, 1959, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2019.

Wanda helped run the family farm with her husband George for many years. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, a hard working and loving mother, and caring grandmother.

Mrs. Meyer is survived by a son – David Meyer and wife Joyce of Carlyle; a daughter – Janice Albers and husband Mark of Bartelso; her grandchildren – Matthew Meyer and wife Lauren, Haleigh Albers and partner Paul Giljum, Emily Worsham and husband Trevor, Jessica Sellers and husband Casey, and Nicholas Markus and wife Shannon; her great grandchildren – Kora Meyer, Colton Meyer, Caitlyn Sellers, Logan Sellers, Allyson Sellers, and Quinton Markus; her in-laws – Joan Meissner and husband Louis of Breese and Mary Kluemke and husband Charles of Ottawa, Illinois; and a special friend and caregiver, Dawn Lammers.

She was preceded in death by her parents – Delmar and Ethel Beckemeyer; her mother-and father-in-law – Warren and Frances Meyer; a grandson – Brenden Sellers; and three infant siblings – Delma, Cynda, and Dennis Beckemeyer.

No services will be held for Mrs. Meyer. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Wanda are suggested to the Clinton County Humane Society or to the Matthew 25 Food Pantry. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.