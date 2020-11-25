William “Bill” P. Turner, 88, of Ashmore, formerly of Sorento, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence.

Bill was born October 3, 1932 in Sorento, the son of Clarence and Ida Francis (Jordan) Turner, Sr. He married Evelyn Bentley on October 4, 1968 in White Hall, and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2001.

Bill graduated from Central High School in St. Louis, MO, and went on to serve our country in the United States Navy. Following multiple tours of duty during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he retired after 20 years of service. After his retirement from the Navy, Bill worked as a professional cook for many establishments, including Colonial Williamsburg, Longhorn Steakhouse, Gold Circle Nutrition in Litchfield, and Greenville College. He was a past member of the Sorento Baptist Church, Panama Baptist Church, and was instrumental in establishing the Colton Baptist Church. Bill also helped in organizing Illinois Disaster Relief.

His passion was cooking. Bill enjoyed tearing up and rewriting recipes to perfect them, and he enjoyed cooking various types of cuisine.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Theresa Turner; and brother, Clarence Turner, Jr.

Bill is survived by his sons, Vernon C. (wife, Cindy) Turner of Manhattan, KS, William H. Turner of Jacksonville, FL, Daniel P. (wife, Carly) Turner of Beardsford, SD, and John D. Turner of Scotland, IL; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Alfred Turner of St. Louis, MO, Bertha Courtney of St. Louis, MO, and Virginia Moore of Goose Creek, MO; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street,

Sorento, IL 62086. A funeral ceremony for the family will be held at the conclusion of the visitation with Rev. Rudy Elam officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only 10 guests at a time may visit in the funeral home, and the wearing of masks is required.

Private family burial rites will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento at a later date.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.