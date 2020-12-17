Alice C. Vonland, age 89 of Kissimmee, FL, died Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, FL.

She was born on Friday, December 11, 1931, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Ida (nee Woltering) Geiger.

On Monday, September 26, 1977, she married Roger A. Vonland who survives.

She was a member of the Loin’s Club (local, national and international).

Born and raised in Highland, IL; attended St. Paul Grade School and graduated from St. Paul High School, Highland, in 1949. She was a nun with the School Sisters of Notre Dame from 1950 to 1968; teaching grade school students in Missouri, Louisiana, Illinois and Texas. She then went to school at St. John’s College, Springfield, IL, to become a laboratory technician. She worked in Texas and Goergia as a lab tech. She and her husband travelled extensively in the United States and Internationally. They were very active with the Lion’s Club, local, national and international.

Survivors include:

Husband – Roger A. Vonland, Kissimmee, FL

Step Son – Michael A. (Denise) Vonland, Murrayville, GA

Step Daughter – Rita (Ben) Allen, Birmingham, AL

Step Grandchildren

Nieces and Nephews

Sister – Dorothy E. Lewis, Highland, IL

Brother – Francis L. “Jake” Geiger, Edwardsville, IL

Sister In-Law – Delores S. “Babe” Geiger, nee Federer, Alhambra, IL

Sister In-Law – Mary Geiger, nee Koch, Saint Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Joseph F. Geiger, Sr. – Died 9/24/1982

Mother – Ida Geiger, nee Woltering – Died 2/14/1958

Brother – Joseph G. “Butch” Geiger, Jr. – Died 10/24/2014

Brother – Raymond J. Geiger – Died 5/22/2006

Brother – Leonard A. Geiger – Died 9/21/1985

Sister – Jeanette I. Voegele – Died 11/15/2010

Sister – Angela “Angie” Young – Died 8/24/2010

Brother – Othmar J. “Ott” Geiger – Died 6/06/1997

Brother – Bernard F. Geiger – Died as an infant

Brother In-Law – Glenn B. Lewis – Died 7/21/1989

Sister In-Law – JoAnn R. Geiger, nee Eilers – Died 10/10/2012

Brother In-Law – Cletus A. Voegele – Died 10/24/2015

Brother In-Law – Hayden J. Young – Died 5/18/2002

Sister In-Law – Bertha R. “Bert” Geiger, nee Weis – Died 5/11/2015

Sister In-Law – LaVerne G. Geiger, nee Rode – Died 10/07/2004

Sister In-Law – Maxine M. Geiger, nee Rickher – Died 2/20/1993.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lion’s Club; School Sister’s of Notre Dame or St. Paul School Educational Foundation .