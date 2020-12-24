Bernita E. Mensing, age 95, of Breese, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born March 7, 1925 in St. Rose, a daughter of the late Fred and Dorothea, nee Buehne, Schrage.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Mensing, whom she married September 11, 1946 at St. Rose Catholic Church and who died October 21, 1996; siblings, Elsie (Louis) Holtgrave, Ralph Schrage, Arlene (Gerhard) Peek, Alfred “Dreegan” (Alice) Schrage, Helen (Benny) Wolters, Richard (Darlene) Schrage, Paul (Judy) Schrage, and Elmer (Fran) Schrage; father-in-law and mothers-in-law, Bernard and Margaret, nee Hermeling, Mensing and Rose, nee Thuenemann, Mensing; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary Zimmermann, Alvina (Roman) Becker, Rose Marie Woltering, and Vincent Mensing.

Surviving are her children, Elaine (Paul) Lampe of Breese, Stanley (Betsy) Mensing of St. Simon’s Island, GA, and Allan (Barb) Mensing of St. Louis; grandchildren, Jason (Reagan) Lampe, Ryan (Sharan) Lampe, Kara (Chris) Lydon, Casey Mensing, and Courtney (Scott) Reid; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Nicholas Lampe, Alivia, Addison, and Ava Lampe, Riley, Delaney, and Sullivan Lydon, Slater and Sloan Reid; sister, Bridget Zimmermann of Fairview Heights; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Katie Schrage of Breese, Rita Mensing of Breese, and Richard Woltering of St. Charles, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernita retired from Inhalation Therapy at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, and an honorary member of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, and visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. (Masks are required at the Funeral Mass and will be limited to 100 people) Interment will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, and please keep your visit brief.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

