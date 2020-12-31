Betty Jane Edwards – Oct. 12, 1926 – Dec. 16, 2020

Betty was born to Herman Dittmer and Sadie (Schroeder) Dittmer in Trenton, IL. She joined her big sister, Naomi, to live a wonderful childhood in an idyllic small town setting. Her early life was spent taking piano lessons, sewing lessons (from mom), playing in the nearby woods, making lifelong friends, faithfully attending church services and activities and putting her excess energy into cheerleading when she got into high school. She ended up singing in that that same church choir for over 50 years. After high school, she took the position of school secretary that she held for 35 years until her retirement as secretary to the superintendent of Wesclin Schools. During this time, she married and had one daughter, Jo Kauffman. After 12 years, she and Jo would continue their lives by themselves. Betty worked hard to support the two of them and sewed many of Jo’s clothes (that Jo would design!) and was like a second mother to her daughter’s close friends while providing a welcoming environment where Jo’s friends could, and would, hang out. Betty met the love of her life, Earl Edwards, and they were married in 1974 and resided in Highland, IL. They shared a wonderful life for 6 years until his passing. She was his loyal fan at Michael’s Restaurant where he entertained customers, playing the organ. They went on many trips together, some to attend meetings of the Organ Society. She would, also, during this time, lovingly oversee her mother’s care. Betty was, also, a loyal volunteer at the Highland UCC Synod office. At age 65, she was gifted a fur baby, Freddie, a toy fox terrier, by her daughter. He would become her constant sidekick for 17 years. Betty also had many good times with the Oak Street Mamas, a group of Highland neighborhood ladies who socialized together and wore their red hats on many, laughter-filled excursions! She also appeared in the Looking Glass Playhouse production of “Fiddler on the Roof”, playing Golda and gifting audiences with her beautiful singing voice. She also appeared in “South Pacific” and was secretary at the playhouse in its fledgling years. For the last 13 years, she, first, resided with her daughter and husband, then, at an assisted living facility and, then, at a nursing home where they will never forget her! All are located in Canon City, CO. At age 94, she leaves behind, her daughter Jo (Charles) Rann and her nephew Lee (Bonnie) Wille. She is now reunited with her parents, sister, many friends and her beloved Earl.

A private burial will occur at her gravesite in Highland City Cemetery. If anyone wishes to acknowledge her memory, gifts may be contributed to St. John UCC, Trenton, IL, the Trenton Cemetery Association or to the Madison County Humane Society.