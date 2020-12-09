Francis “Buddy” Poettker, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away, Sunday November 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Buddy was born August 17, 1937 to Paul and Leora (nee Essenpreis) Poettker, in St. Rose, IL. He married Ethel Feldt at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL on June 6, 1959.

Buddy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and Property President St. Paul Catholic Church for 28 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1580; for over 50 years, 4th Degree Assembly #0231, and a founder and even helped in building, the Knights of Columbus hall. He was a Helvetia Sharpshooters Society member, a long-time member of the Jamestown Coronet Band and a founding member of the Highland Speedway.

Buddy was proud to have served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Buddy started Poettker Painting and Tuck Pointing and ran it for 15 years until he started Poettker Trucking Service in 1973 and operated it for 48 years. He was proud of his painting and tuck-pointing, with some of his most memorable jobs being on auto plants in Detroit, MI, various bridge jobs spanning along the Mississippi River; as a painting contractor for the construction of the St. Louis Gateway Arch, along with numerous church steeples and guilded crosses in the area. He ran his business the same way all his life, old school, with no computers. He was a farmer, and also enjoyed taking his 1957 Chevy for Sunday rides. He loved spending his spare time at his “getaway home” in the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leora Poettker; and a brother-in-law, Otto Feldt.

Buddy is survived by his loving wife Ethel Poettker, Highland, IL; children, Kevin (Cindy) Poettker, Highland, IL, Lonie (Kim) Poettker, Highland, IL, Sherry (Gary) Wiegmann, St. Rose, IL, Alan Poettker, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Chelsey (Brett) Richter, Lyndsey (significant other, Garret Gelly) Poettker, Fallon (Travis) Oglesby, Lexis Wiegmann; great-grandchildren, Trace and Aubrey; his two God-children, Stanley Essenpreis and Darla Goedelmann; and his beloved dog, Dusty.

Memorials may be made to the Metro East Humane Society.

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, December 11, 2020, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL