Caroline Marak, 86, of Panama, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs.

Caroline was born March 28, 1934 in Bulpitt, the daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Holmes) Smith. She married John Dwight Marak in 1955 in Hillsboro. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1996. Caroline was a homemaker. She attended the Panama Methodist Church, and enjoyed volunteering at various events within Panama’s community. In her spare time, Caroline enjoyed crocheting.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifford Smith; and baby brother, Donnie.

Caroline is survived by her children, Bradley D. Marak of Panama, Roger D. (wife, Truedelene) Marak of Sorento, and Pamela S. (special friend, Darin Nobbe) Padgett of Panama; 7 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; sister, Pearl Cruthis of Sorento; brothers, Tom and Joe Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Union Cemetery in Panama, with Pastor Ray Snider officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choosing.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.