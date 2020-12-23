Daniel T. Wegman, 67, of Pocahontas, IL, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

He was born March 7, 1953, to Edward and Irene (nee Hediger) Wegman.

Danny loved his time fishing with his daughter, and being around people. He would do anything for anybody, and loved giving to charities.

He was a big fan of old tractors and old vehicles.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina (Alex Komeshak) Wegman, St. Peters, Missouri; brother, Bruce (Becky) Wegman, Trenton, IL; sisters, Linda Schleper, Millersburg, IL, and Patsy (Richard) Koonce, Greenville, IL; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Irene Wegman; siblings, Kathy Michaelis, Nancy Wegman, Eddie Wegman, Kenney Wegman, Jim Wegman.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or Toys for Tots.

Visitation: Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Monday, December 28, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, December 28, 2020, 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: Jamestown Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.