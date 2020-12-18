Darline Johnson, age of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was born in East St. Louis on May 2, 1944, a daughter of the late Harrison and Marguerite (Wood) Sorgea. She married Jim Johnson on June 25, 1964, and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2001.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughters – Deanna Sloat (Kevin) and Patty Watts (Vaden); a son – T.C. Johnson (Rachel); her grandchildren – Cody Johnson (Chelsea), Dillon Sloat (Tabitha), Dakoda Sloat (Abby), Cameron Oetle (Lindsey), and Dustin Johnson; her great grandchildren – Coulten, Landon, Nicole, Landon, Jaxson, Gunner, Ellie, and Paisley; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Darline was preceded in death by a son – Chuck Johnson; and two sisters – Marquita Menkowski (Gary) and Sharon Dodson (Ken).

Darline was an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle, where she was a member of the choir for many years. She had many hobbies, including crafting, yardwork, and cutting hair for friends and family. Darline was always helping others, and her favorite times were spent with her family and watching them race go karts and stock cars.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the Mass. Masks and social distance requirements will be followed at the visitation and service. Expressions of sympathy in her memory are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.