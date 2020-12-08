DeWayne E. Maples age 80 of Keyesport Illinois passed away Thursday November 26, 2020 at 9:30 PM at home in New Douglas Illinois with family. Born June 17,1940, eldest son of Daisy and Elvin Maples.

DeWayne served his country in the United States Air Force. His career included farming, he was a licensed farrier, welder and retired from American Steel in Granite City as a maintenance man.

Dewayne enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He attended Columbus Baptist Church in Keyesport. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, archery shoots, steer roping, woodworking and camping with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Mary Primm Linton Maples. DeWayne is survived by Five Sisters and Two Brothers. Two daughters and son in laws Rosemary and Brad Daniels, Melissa and Ronald Schrumpf. Grandchildren Jessica and Josey Daniels, Cody and Clayton Schrumpf. Great Granddaughter Mary Amelia Daniels.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com or sent to the family at 4 Silver Creek Avenue, New Douglas, IL 62074.