Erwin L. Erlinger, age 93 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Mr. Erlinger was born in Bartelso, Illinois on November 19, 1927, a son of Louis and Sophia (Schmitt) Erlinger. He married Edna Bretz on October 19, 1949, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Edna, Mr. Erlinger is also survived by a daughter – Terri Lynn Philippi and husband Mark of St. Louis, Missouri; his sons – Randy L. Erlinger and wife Barb of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jeffrey L. Erlinger and friend Lisa of Salem, and Todd L. Erlinger and wife Michelle of Pensacola, Florida; his grandchildren – Randi Lynn Diderding, Wesley Erlinger, and Taylor Schaefer; and 7 great grandchildren – Lucas, Logan, Emma, Jasxon, Walker, Cecilia, and Charlie.

Mr. Erlinger was preceded in death by his parents; a son – Rodney Louis Erlinger; his siblings – Ray Erlinger, Trix Erlinger, Cyrilla Huene, Marge Pax, Adrian Erlinger, and Laverne Erlinger; and his in-laws – Marie Stoffel and John Bretz.

Mr. Erlinger owned and operated Erv’s Barbershop in Carlyle from 1951-1969. After he sold his barbershop, Erwin sold insurance for Country Companies until his retirement in 1987. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle and had served on the first school board at St. Mary’s new school. Mr. Erlinger was active in the community, serving on the Case-Halstead Library Board, was an assistant Boy Scout Leader, and Little League baseball coach. He and his wife Edna loved traveling and spending their winters in Texas. Mr. Erlinger served a term as president of the Southern Illinois Wally Byan Airstream Club.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 AM prior to the Mass. Masks and social distance requirements will be followed at the visitation and service. Expressions of sympathy in his memory are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.