George S. “Steve” Widner, age 70 of Edwardsville, IL, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on October 11, 1950, in Litchfield, IL, the son of George and Edna (nee Furgerson) Widner.

On October 31, 1998, he married Kathleen K. White, who survives in rural Edwardsville.

Steve was born in Litchfield, IL and graduated Assumption High School. He worked his entire career as a welder. He worked at Schein Auto Body, A.O. Smith, Tower Automotive and Ketchum Sheep Equipment. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren and his family.

Survivors include:

Wife – Kathleen K. Widner, nee White, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Steve (Wendy) Hays, CA

Son – Kraig (Rene) Widner, Brighton, IL

Daughter – Kayla (Robert) Orban, Brighton, IL

Daughter – Casandra (Matt) Carney, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Samantha (James) Smith, Dorsey, IL

Grandchildren – Fourteen

Great Grandchildren – Three

Sister – Mary Alice Young, Litchfield, IL

Sister – Lucy Perkins, Mattoon, IL

Sister – Wanda Widner, Pleasant Plains, IL

Sister – Lilly (Bob) Hemken, Walshville, IL

Brother – Paul (Debbie) Widner, Eagerville, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – George S. Widner

Mother – Edna Widner, nee Furgerson

Brother – James Widner

Brother – Butch Widner

Brother – Luther Widner

Brother – Bill Widner

Sister – Harriette Stewart

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Private family visitation will be held at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

In accordance to Steve’s wishes his body will be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.