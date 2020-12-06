Georgina C. “Georgia” Elias, age 83, of Carlyle, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 5, 1937 in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Henry and Adeline, nee Hilmes, Deiters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Anthony Deiters, Henry (Kate) Deiters, Virginia (Wally) Edwards, Frances (Bill) Banks, and JoAnn (Vincent) Husmann; and a brother-in-law, Herb Kliethermes.

Surviving are her children, Theresa Garrison of Huey, Charlene Waeltz of St. Louis, Charles Brewer of Braidwood, Debra Henkel of Carlyle, and Kenneth Brewer of Carlyle; grandchildren, Stacey (Curt) Ottenschnieder, Tina Herman, Michelle Waeltz, Melissa Waeltz, Jennifer Waeltz, Adam Brewer, Tara (Joe) Ramey, Amanda (Scott) Diekmann, Nichole (Ted) Macon, and Sarah (Bryan) Anderson; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Henrietta Kliethermes of Maryland Heights, MO.

Georgina formerly worked as a part-time librarian in Carlyle and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, but most of all, spending time with her family.

A private visitation and funeral mass will be held. Burial will be in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.