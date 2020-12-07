Glen E. “Moon” Jansen, age 60, of Breese, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born November 7, 1960 in Breese, a son of the late Robert and Theresa, nee Gebke, Jansen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mothers-in-law, Maria Devries and Fairlene “Sue” Curl; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary Suhl, Christine Emig, and Robert Curl.

Surviving are his wife Bridgett, nee Curl, Jansen of Breese, whom he married June 13, 1987 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Marydale; children, Ashley (Lincoln Mulvaney) Jansen of Centralia, Jared (Baylee Rensing) Jansen of Breese, and Alicia (Toby Keserauskis) Jansen of Carlyle; grandchildren, Aspen and Corbin Mulvaney, Hadley Jansen, and Brynlee Keserauskis; siblings, Bonnie (Charlie) Kunkel of Breese, Gerry (Terry) Foppe of Westminster, CO, Marian Suhl of Wamac, Tony (Sue) Jansen of Breese, and Greg (Char) Jansen of Pekin; father-in-law, Robert Curl of Breese; sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law, Xiomara (Kraig) Martin of Ogden, UT, Gina Curl of Mt. Vernon, Theresa (Kenneth) Rakers of Carlyle, Willie Lawhorn of Beckemeyer, Charles Straka, of Riverside, CA, Cindy Straka of Moreno Valley, CA and Kelsey (Jason) Hensley of Colton, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Moon was the co-owner/operator of Jansen Truck Service in Breese and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Midwest Truckers Association. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, going on vacations, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

A private family Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will be in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 10 persons at any one time during the visitation and please keep your visit brief.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks made payable to Bridgett Jansen) and will be received at the visitation or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.