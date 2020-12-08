Gregory Wayne Wright, 69, of Carlyle, IL, formerly of Aitkin, MN, passed away from cancer on Thursday November 26 at his home in Carlyle, Illinois.

Greg was born February 3, 1951 in Aitkin to Norman and Dorothy (Monse) Wright.

After graduating high school he joined the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He went on to make a career as an over the road truck driver, owning his own rig, as well as being involved in the family produce business and in his later years owning Northern Lights Seafood and Fruit.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven and newborn twin daughters. He is survived by his significant other Janet Kurth of Carlyle, IL, a daughter Deanna Wright of Hughson, CA, sisters Barb(Walter Peterson)Wright of Pine River, MN, Carolyn Kingsley of Emily, MN, Theresa Wright of Weatherford, TX and brother Quentin(Kristy)Wright of Blair, NE as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

No funeral services have been arranged at this time. Contact Zieren Funeral Home for more information, www ZierenFuneralHome.com.