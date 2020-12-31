Harold Lansing “Lanny” Smith, Jr. of Carlyle, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the age of 78 after a long illness.

He was born the second child of Harold Lansing Smith, Sr. and Martha Jane (Croan) Smith in Louisville, Kentucky. His parents preceded him in death. He married Adele Ritchey in March of 1965, and she survives in Carlyle. In addition to his wife of 55 years, Mr. Smith is also survived by three children – Lance Smith and wife Charlotte, Leath Smith and wife Leslie, and Lannea Smith; eight grandchildren – Lindsey Smith and fiancé Jordan Warner, Ariel Sullivan and husband Lane, Mallory Arnold, Alexa Smith, Logan Smith Lane Arnold, Landon Smith, and Elena Smith; and an extended son, Jeff Bateman and wife Terri.

Mr. Smith was employed as the Regional Production Manager by Kalman Floor Company in White Plains, New York until 1978. He then became Associate Director of Nutritional Counseling Service in Arlington Heights, Illinoi from 1978-1979. Then he and Adele started Ultra Life, Inc. food supplement and vitamin manufacturing and distribution company. In 1991, they relocated their family and Ultra Life, Inc. to Carlyle, Illinois. He remained at Ultra Life, Inc. as CEO until his retirement in 2003.

His first focus in life was being a faithful servant to his Heavenly Father and Jesus, secondly to his family, and lastly himself.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 4, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Zieren Funeral Home. Anyone attending the visitation is asked to please wear a face mask, observe social distance recommendations, and refrain from handshakes, hugs, and close contact. A private funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 5, 2020. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Smith’s memorial page at ZierenFuneralHome.com. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Smith may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.