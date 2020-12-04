Jack Dale Oakley 86, of Springfield, formerly of Bond County, died at 11:45 am, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born October 12, 1934 in Pocahontas, IL, to Melvin and Mabel Heanny Oakley. He was “the middle Kid” of the family with big brother, Jim and baby sister, Ruthie. He attended and graduated from school in Greenville, Illinois.

Jack followed many career paths throughout his life. He was a barber, a county clerk, Manager of the Monroe and Sangamon County Farm Bureaus and later a self-proclaimed beach bum.

He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, rose gardening, woodworking and traveling with his wife Margaret, making new friends along the way.

Jack loved his family and was especially proud of his four grandchildren and their many accomplishments.

He was happiest when hosting gatherings of family and friends around his basement bar which he christened The Scuttlebutt Lounge.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Mabel Oakley; brother, Jim; son, Tom and his wife Margaret.

His is survived by his four daughters, Jackie (Jim) Koonce, Susan (Craig) Burns, Laura (Jeff) Mehan and Mary (Dan) Schick; his sister Ruthie (Dave) Korte; grandchildren, Jamie, Molly, Ryan and Adam; great grandsons, Brock and Jake and his “adopted sons” Blake and Ron, along with many nieces and nephews.

A private visitation and funeral will be held at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.

A public graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Chatham Cemetery.

A memorial gathering for friends and extended family will be held at a later date when we can all raise a glass and toast our brother,

dad, grandpa, uncle, friend and neighbor, Jack.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association

CDC Protocol shall be followed.