Jacquelyn G. “Jackie” Knue, age 80, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 17, 1940 in Breese, a daughter of the late John and Mary, nee Doyle, Knue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Sommers and Rosemarie Knue; brother, Bob Knue; brother-in-law, Urban Sommers; sisters-in-law, Dolores Knue and Jean Knue; and her loving dogs, Humphrey, Murphy, Yeller, and Buddy.

Surviving are her brothers, Wally (friend Joyce Donaldson) Knue and Maurice “Pep” Knue; sister-inlaw, Shirley Knue; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who loved her very much; and her beloved dog, Ellie.

Jackie graduated from Mater Dei Catholic High School in 1958. She worked as a car hop at Wally’s during her time in high school and began her career at Scott Air Force Base in the administrative field and retired after almost 30 years of service. During her retirement, she loved to travel, being outside working in her garden, dog-sitting, and playing cards with her good friends.

Jackie was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

A private family graveside service will be held at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Memorials may be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

