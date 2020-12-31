Jake Kimbro, 79, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 5:18 a.m., at his residence. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. A private family funeral service to be held at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Pastor Troy White, Pastor of Back to Life Church in Coffeen, IL, will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.

Mr. Kimbro was born November 27, 1941, in Coffeen, IL, to the late James Lester & Evelyn V. (Harrison) Kimbro. He had attended Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. Mr. Kimbro married Maud E. Furlow and they later divorced. He then married Patsy (Matthews) Harlow, on July 1, 1995, and she survives in Coffeen, IL. He had worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Operating Engineers Local #150 in Countryside, IL and he was also East Fork Township Supervisor for 20 + years. Mr. Kimbro was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Coffeen, IL; Donnellson Masonic Lodge and Mt. Moriah Cemetery Board. He loved spending time with family, being on his farm, loved animals of all kinds and he loved hunting, fishing and trapping.

Mr. Kimbro is survived by his wife, Patsy Kimbro of Coffeen, IL; two children, Kimberly Bechtel of Raymond, IL and Laura (husband, Mike) Moroney of Taylor Springs, IL; two step children, Chris (wife, DaMia) Harlow of Albuquerque, NM and Beth (husband, Keith) Owens of Keystone Heights, FL; four grandchildren, Kaylie (husband, Justin) Ripley, Kelsie (husband, Tim) Roberts, Hannah Bechtel, Kendra (husband, Nathan) Kirby; eight step grandchildren, Christopher Harlow, Aaron Harlow, Ryan Harlow, Adam Harlow, Ashley (husband, Morgan) Tucker, Robert Harlow (special friend, Heather), Nikki (husband, Brad) Worker and Willie Thomas; six great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Avery, Jayce, Cadence, Parker Jo and Quinn; two step great grandchildren, Jayda and Ambriell; one brother, Jim Kimbro of Donnellson, IL and one sister, Mary (husband, Byron) Smith of Rogersville, MO. Along with his parents, Mr. Kimbro was preceded in death by one brother, Jerold R. Kimbro.

Memorials are suggested to Mr. Moriah Cemetery in Coffeen, IL.