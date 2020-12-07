James Ray Morgan, 48, of Sorento, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence.

James was born June 3, 1972 in Granite City, the son of James and Joyce (Wiggens) Morgan. He worked for many years for White Sanitation and as a bricklayer, before gaining employment with National Maintenance and Repair in Hartford, where he was currently employed. James had a big heart, and he enjoyed fishing and spending as much time as possible with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Chelby Morgan; and step-sister, Tonia Whitehead.

James is survived by his sons, Devin James Morgan, Eian Dawson Morgan, and Kameron Lee Morgan, all of Sorento; brother, Mike Dwayne (wife, Karen) Morgan of Sorento; halfsiblings, Jamie Williams and David Morgan, both of Granite City; step-sister, Danielle Johnson Cortes of NC; nephews, Christopher and Jacob Morgan of Sorento; and several nieces and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main Street, Sorento, IL 62086. A funeral ceremony for the family will be held at the conclusion of the visitation. In keeping with CDC guidelines, only 10 guests at a time may visit in the funeral home, and the wearing of masks is required.

Private interment will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, or the charity of the donor’s choosing.

