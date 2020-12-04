Janice K. Etherton, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Saturday, August 23, 1941, in Grayville, IL, the daughter of Meredith and Josephine (nee Augsburger) Judge.

She was a member of Highland Southern Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

She was born at Grayville, IL. She graduated from Edwardsville High School, Edwardsville, IL. She lived in Glen Carbon, IL. She was a leader for many years for Weight Watchers. She enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team; church; family; her grandchildren and playing the piano at her church for Sunday services.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Linda K. (Randal) Halbert, Greenville, IL

Son – Scott A. (Wandena) Willman, Edwardsville, IL

Grandchildren – Misty D. (James) Garrison; Sabrina R. Collins;

SGT Jacob A. (April) Willman US Army; John W. (Kenia) Willman and

Joshua D. Willman;

Twelve Great Grandchildren;

Brothers – William (Rosie) Judge, Collinsville, IL and

L. Keith (Donna) Judge, Katy, TX.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Meredith Arnold Judge

Mother – Josephine Alice Judge (nee Augsburger)

Grandson In-Law – Charles W. “Charlie” Collins – Died 9/11/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be held Monday, December 07, 2020, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Monday, December 07, 2020, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Dr. Billy Blackmon, Pastor, Highland Southern Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Glen Carbon Cemetery in Glen Carbon, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Southern Baptist Church.