Jimmie Wayne Warren, 69, of Panama, IL passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 5:33 p.m., at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Frank Loskot will officiate. Burial will be in Reno Bethel Cemetery in Reno, IL with Military rites at graveside.

Mr. Warren was born on December 29, 1950,, in Jersyville, IL, to the late Loren & Mae (Vilmer) Warren. He had attended Greenville High School in Greenville, IL and was a veteran of the Army. Mr. Warren was married to Doris Blasingim and they later divorced, Jonni Durbin and they later divorced and Jenny Kitoy, on December 21, 2019, in Reno, IL. She survives in Panama, IL. Mr. Warren was a retired Boilermaker and was a member of Boilermaker Local 363 in Belleville, IL. He loved to fish, do carpentry work and spend time with his family. He had lived in Reno, IL; Sorento, IL and Panama, IL during his lifetime.

Mr. Warren is survived by his wife, Jenny Warren of Panama, IL; three children, Michelle (husband, Jason) Miller of Hillsboro, IL; Holly (husband, Ritchie) Welzbacher of Sorento, IL and Joshua (wife, Nicole) Warren of Hillsboro, IL; one stepson, Peter James Coballero; nine grandchildren, Dylan Miller, Madison Miller, Emma Miller, Grant Miller, Gavin Miller, Hannah Huber, Mason Huber, Morgan Welzbacher and Alyah Kershaw, one great grandchild, Harlow Huber and five siblings, Loren Warren, Jean Royer, David Warren, Pam Lindsey & Debbie Pumphery. Along with his parents, Mr. Warren was preceded in death by one grandson, Devin Cruthis and one sister, Rose Fones.

Memorials are suggested to the family choice.