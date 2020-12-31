Joe Alice Hofer, 90, formerly of Sorento, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs.

Joe was born June 5, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Edward and Alice (Stratton) Funkhouser. She married Robert “Bob” Hofer on September 6, 1952 in Mt. Vernon. He preceded her in death July 20, 2004.

Joe was a homemaker, working in the home to raise her three sons. She was an honest and spunky wife and mother, who had a strong faith in her Lord. Joe was a long-time member of the Reno Baptist Church, and she enjoyed collecting dolls, creating various crafts, and making pottery.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, John Hofer; daughter-in-law, Deborah Hofer; great grandson, Chase Delaney; and sister, Delores Fry.

Joe is survived by her sons, Kim Edward (wife, Sherry Baker) Hofer of Edwardsville, James (wife, Linda) Hofer of Webb, AL, and Daniel J. Hofer of New Douglas; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Lynn Nelson Funkhouser of Ely, NV; sister, Nancy Davis of Ely, NV; and several nieces and nephews.

Private interment will be held at South Hickory Hill Cemetery in rural Mt. Vernon, and a family memorial service will be held in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Reno Baptist Church, 661 16th Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral in Sorento with ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.