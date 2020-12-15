John S. Schantz, age 86 of Maryville, IL, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Monday, January 01, 1934, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Socrates and May (nee Houghton) Schantz.

On Saturday, September 14, 1963, he married Janet M. Schantz, nee Vieth at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville, IL, who survives.

He was a former member of Marine Volunteer Fire Department (20 yrs).

He was born and raised in north St. Louis, MO, and moved to Marine in 1956. He was a partner with Schantz & Sons Concession Trailer Manufacturer from 1956 to 1982. In 1984, he and his wife built the Dairy Queen Restaurant in Glen Carbon and in 1987 built the one in Troy. Owning and operating both restaurants until selling the Glen Carbon restaurant in 2000 and the Troy restaurant in 2009. He was an entrepreneur, inventor and builder. He invented and patent the “Patio Master” that is a grill/fryer. He and his wife were snowbirds wintering at Alamo Rose RV Resort, Alamo, TX. He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, dancing, camping in their RV and they currently stayed in the summer at Cool Creek Camp Ground, Grantfork.

Survivors include:

Wife – Janet M. Schantz (nee Vieth), Maryville, IL

Daughter – Lisa M. Pashea, Maryville, IL

Son – Jeffrey M. Schantz, Maryville, IL

Son – James A. (Virginia) Schantz, Collinsville, IL

Daughter – Lori A. (Thomas) Bruggemann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Justin Bruggemann

Grandchild – Adam Pashea

Grandchild – Alyssa Bruggemann

Grandchild – Kaitlynn Schantz

Grandchild – Emilee Schantz

Grandchild – Nicholas Schantz

Brother – Raymond G. (Billie) Schantz, Highland, IL

Sister – Margery Bryer, O’Fallon, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Socrates J. Schantz

Mother – May Schantz (nee Houghton)

Son – Donald Schantz

Sister In-Law – Alice M. Schantz

Brother In-Law – Robert Bryer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Children’s Miracle Network.