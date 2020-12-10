Joyce A. Gilomen, age 60, of Trenton, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Trenton Village.

She was born July 29, 1960 in Breese, a daughter of the late Ludwig “Louie” and Eileen, nee Jansen, Detmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Detmer; and mother-in-law, Bernice Gilomen.

Surviving are her husband Carl Gilomen of Trenton, whom she married April 3, , 1982 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; daughters, Laura (Garrett) Hogg and Sara (Daniel) Dixon; grandchildren, Parker and Liam Hogg, and David Dixon; siblings, Dennis (Dorothy) Detmer, Julie (Dan) Hartsburg, Mark “Tank” (Jenny) Detmer, Jane (Don) Eilers, Kevin (Eric) Detmer, Dale (Geri) Detmer, Kathleen (Al) Feldmann, and Randy (Dianna) Detmer; father-in-law, James “Jim” Gilomen; sisters-in-law, Rose Detmer, Darlene Detmer, and Sue (Bob) Ottensmeier; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce worked for Boatmen’s Bank from 1978-1993. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and loved reading, cooking, crafting, making cards, attending mass, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.

Memorial Mass will be Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Freidman presiding. (masks are required at mass and will be limited to 100 people). A celebration of life picnic will be held in mid to late 2021.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.