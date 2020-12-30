Judith A. Shipton, age 79 of Maryville, IL, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at her home in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Friday, April 11, 1941, in East Saint Louis, IL, the daughter of John and Grace (nee Hodges) Varaday.

On Friday, January 18, 1957, she married Joseph F. Shipton.

Judy loved watching sports of all kinds, mainly football, baseball, and golf. She loved watching her grandsons growing up and playing sports and she was always their biggest cheerleader and to their teammates and families of the boys she was “Grandma Judy”. She loved to spend time with her children and her grandchildren, going shopping, playing cards, going on trips, going to the Muny and the Fox, Cardinal games, the Zoo and other activities.

Survivors include: two sons – Joseph W. Shipton, Bunker Hill, IL and Timothy M. Shipton, Hamel, IL, daughter – Teresa A. (Jack L.) Cox, Troy, IL; grandchildren – Timothy L. (Kim) Hansel, Troy, IL, Brett A. (Crystal) Hansel, Troy, IL, Douglas S. (Hayley) Hansel, Collinsville, IL, Joseph W. Shipton, Wood River, IL, and Jacob A. Shipton, Bunker Hill, IL; great grandchildren – Bailey Schuetz, Adelynn Hansel, Grant Hansel, Kolten Hansel, Heidi Hansel, (With Another On The Way); three sisters – Shirley McGehee, Waterloo, IL, Jeanette Harper, Murphysboro, IL, and Sharon Cholet, Belleville, IL; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: parents John and Grace (nee Hodges) Varaday; husband – Joseph F. Shipton – died 3/11/1983; daughter in-law – JoAnn Shipton; mother in-law – Annie O’Hara Shipton; sister – Marian Weber; brother in-laws – William McGehee, William Harper, Craig Cholet, Terrence P. Shipton, Robert Hastings and Michael Pohl; sister in-laws – Margaret Huff, Kathryn Hastings and Elizabeth Pohl..

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Private Visitation will be held Monday, January 04, 2021, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Private Funeral Service will be Monday, January 04, 2021, at Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.