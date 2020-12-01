Karl G. Kues, age 89, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Mr. Kues was born in Breese Township on March 17, 1931, a son of August A. and Helen S. (Schulte) Kues. He married Sarah Taylor at St. Teresa’s Church in Marydale on December 17, 1977, and she survives.

In addition to his wife Sarah, Mr. Kues is also survived by his children – Bertha Murphy of Carlyle, Lillian Laux of Carlyle, Beverlly Rakers and husband Virgil of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Jim Taylor and wife Fran of Carlyle, Joyce Butts and husband Gary of Carlyle, Sally Bumgarner and husband Sam of Jamestown, and Tilford “Leroy” Taylor of Carlyle; 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons-in-law – Jack Murphy and Richard Laux; a grandson – Jamie Butts; a sister – Ruth Kreke and husband Red; and a brother – Paul Kues and wife Virginia.

Mr. Kues was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Carlyle V.F.W., the Beckemeyer American Legion, and the Oddfellows. Karl worked as a logger, a commercial fisherman, and as a union laborer out of Local 581 in Carlyle. He was instrumental in organizing the annual shooting match for the benefit of the Special Olympics.

A Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Posey Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in his memory are suggested to the Posey Cemetery. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.