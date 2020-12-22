Keith A. Williams, age 57 of Keysport, IL, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital – Breese in Breese, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, July 16, 1963, in Collinsville, IL, the son of David and Norma (nee Getz) Williams, Sr. .

On Friday, February 29, 2008, he married Jacomia C. “Jackie” Smalle nee Van Rensburg at Carlyle, IL, who survives.

Born at Collinsville, IL. Grew up in Maryville, IL and attended Maryville and Collinsville Schools. He lived in Keysport, IL. He was an over the road truck driver and later became a painter. He owned and operated Williams Painting. The shop was located in Highland and later Keysport.

Survivors include:

Wife – Jacomia C. “Jackie” Smalle, O Fallon, IL

Son – Michael “Mike” (Abby) Williams

Son – Joseph “Joe” Williams

Brother – David (Vivian) Williams, Jr., Seoul South Korea,

Sister – Nora A. Montijo, Mechanicsville, VA

Sister – Susan M. “Sue” (John) Shatto, Hampton, VA.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – David A. Williams, Sr.

Mother – Norma C. Williams.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Celebration of Life at a later date.