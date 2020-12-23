Kevin R. Krebs, age 62, of Beckemeyer passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born in Breese on April 26, 1958 the son of Clarence and Marcella “Sally” (Duing) Krebs. He married Brenda L. Becker on October 23, 1982 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2008.

In addition to his mother, father, and wife he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Cyril “Mick” Becker.

Kevin is survived by his children: Jessica Kohnen and husband Eric of Carlyle, Robert Krebs and special friend Brandy Petrelli of Highland; two grandchildren: Ben and Natalie Kohnen; special friend of many years Chris Petterson; two sisters: Julie Brown and husband Ray of Hazelwood, Patty Krebs and husband Ed of Vancouver, Washington; a brother Gary Krebs and wife Aldenise of Marietta, Georgia; in-laws: Ron Becker and wife Barb of Carlyle and Dan Becker and wife Karen of Breese; and mother-in-law Leona Becker of Beckemeyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Kevin “Lurch” was a member of St. Anthony’s church in Beckemeyer. He volunteered his time at the Holthaus-Kampwerth American Legion Post 1227 fish fry events and chicken dinners, as well as volunteering his time at the Beckemeyer Community Development Club events. Kevin loved life and believed in living life to the fullest in the most entertaining way possible. Whether by the pool with his friends and family, listening to music and enjoying a sunny day, or a night out, Lurch never took a minute for granted. Papa Lurch’s side by side rides, afternoons at the movies, or trips for ice cream and Taco Bell will leave a lifetime of memories for his grandkids. He loved his family dearly, and they him; he leaves a Lurch sized hole in everyone’s hearts.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle officiating. Interment will take place at a later date. There will be a limit of 60 people at the church for Mass and everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. All in attendance are asked to please wear a face mask and refrain from handshakes and hugs.

Online condolences may be left for the Krebs family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.