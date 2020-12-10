Lelah R. Siever, age 82 of Carlyle, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Lelah was born in Marion County, Illinois on November 30, 1938, a daughter of Clarence and Martha Louise (Duncan) Petrea. She married Billy J. Siever in Salem, IL on September 20, 1959.

Lelah graduated from Salem High School in 1956. After her marriage to Mr. Siever, she worked at the family car dealership, Siever Brothers. Lelah was a member of the Carlyle First United Methodist Church, where she served as the Church Board secretary for several years. She looked forward to Christmas time and loved decorating her home with Santas and gold ornaments. Lelah passionately followed her grandchildren’s events and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.

Lelah Siever is survived by her daughter – Lisa Clatterbuck and husband James of Breese; her son – Mark Siever and wife Natale of Carlyle; her grandchildren – Allye Wuest and friend Grant Boehne, Morgan Siever and fiancé Christopher Meuth, and Tyler Siever; and her sisters-in-law – Vivian Petrea of Iuka and Nora Graham of Augusta, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband – Billy J. Siever on February 24, 2019; her siblings – Margie Mulvaney and husband Bernard, Earl Petrea and wife Arletha, Robert Petrea, and Gary Petrea; and her in-laws – Virginia Siever, and Helen and Richard Fee.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 12:00 noon until 1:30 PM. Masks and social distance requirements will be followed at the visitation. A private service and burial at Carlyle Township Cemetery will follow. Expressions of sympathy in her memory are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children or to Christmas in Carlyle for the Christmas Lights at the Carlyle City Park. Memorials and condolence cards will be accepted through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.