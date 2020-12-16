Marie D. Sackett, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday December 15, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday October 30, 1941, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Raymond and Loretta (nee Ebersbach) Gaudette.

On December 18, 1982, she married Marvin C.E. Sackett in Marine, IL.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, church board member, and a proud member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Gateway Dulcimer Society, the VFW Post #5694 Auxiliary, Lee Iten Post 439-Amercan Legion Auxiliary, Helvetia Sharpshooters Society, Highland Historical Society, and the original Highland Saddle Club.

Marie worked for several years at Wicks Aircraft and then later drove a school bus for the companies that serviced the Highland School District. She loved horses and continued to ride into her 70s. She was a founding member of the music group The Homespun Players where she enjoyed singing and playing the dulcimer and fiddle. She also enjoyed camping and entertaining people with her music at numerous events and local nursing and retirement homes.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Dawn (Ken) Fischer, Highland, IL

Son – Scott Stone, Nashville, TN

Daughter – Robin (Tim) Zeller, Highland, IL

Step Son – Wayne (Jeanne) Sackett, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Kathy (Scott) Naes, Wentzville, MO

Step Daughter – Gail (Joe) Gutzler, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Elaine (Steve) Baer, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Jeremy (Jamie) Morris, Worden, IL

Step Grandchild – Ryan (Kim) Sackett, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Jeremy (Eileen) Sackett, Edwardsville, IL

Step Grandchild – Katie (Tyler) Jansen, Pocahontas, IL

Step Grandchild – Stacie (Dustin Gall) Hogg, Pocahontas, IL

Step Grandchild – Natalie (Robert) Hamm, Maryville, IL

Step Grandchild – Andrea (Fiance-AJ Burns) Gutzler, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Samantha Gutzler, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Carson Baer, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Alyse Baer, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Braydon Baer, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Adelynn Baer, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Matt Cain, Worden, IL

Great Grandchild – Kolton Morris, Worden, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Garrett Korte, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Adam Korte, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Hannah Sackett, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Vincent Sackett, Edwardsville, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Luca Sackett, Edwardsville, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Kyler Jansen, Pocahontas, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Kollin Jansen, Pocahontas, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Rowan Hamm, Maryville, IL

Brother – Mike (Ronnie) Gaudette, Granite City, IL

First Husband – Lon Stone – married 1958; divorced 1980, Highland, IL

Many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces & Nephews

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Raymond Gaudette Sr.

Mother – Loretta Gaudette, nee Eversbach

Brother – Raymond Gaudette Jr.

Sister – Betty Kidd

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Graveside Service will be Friday, December 18, 2020, at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery, Grantfork, IL, Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery, Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, HACSM (Highland Food Pantry), or Grantfork United Church of Christ.