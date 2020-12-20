Marilyn J. Redenbo Beyes, age 86 of rural Hookdale passed away at her home at 11:12 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Dec 22, 2020 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Glenn Kreider officiating. Please observe social distancing and masks. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time. For those who desire memorials may be made to the Fayette County Museum or to Payne Cemetery at Donell-Wiegand. Interment will follow in Payne Cemetery.

Marilyn J. Redenbo, the daughter of Jake K. Redenbo and Freda Magadalene Miller Redenbo, was born on December 2, 1934. Marilyn grew up on the Redenbo farm near Hookdale where she attended the rural schools and graduated from Greenville High School. Marilyn then graduated from Greenville College.

She taught in the rural school system for several years. Marilyn and Fred W. Beyes were united in marriage on November 27, 1982 at the Hookdale United Church of Christ and Fred passed away on March 5, 1986. Marilyn loved gardening and enjoyed taking produce to market. She raised lovely flowers especially Iris’s. Marilyn enjoyed crafting and basket making and was often asked to judge at their events.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Jake and Freda Redenbo and her husband Fred.

Marilyn tirelessly volunteered at the Fayette County Museum in Vandalia for many years.

